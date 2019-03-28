Local doctor trying to alleviate opioid crisis

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — A local doctor is trying to revolutionize the approach of managing patients pain while alleviating the opioid crisis.
Doctor James Van Horne, an orthopedic surgeon in Grants Pass, practices using the the treatment plan called “Patient Optimizing, Opioid Sparing, Enhanced Recovery.”
It’s been in the making for about 10 years, and uses “multi-modal pain control” to reduce the need for narcotics after surgery.
“Not only are we addressing the triple aim of health care,” Dr. Van Horne said, “but we’re also hitting the opioid crisis by cutting down the size of prescriptions and the amount of narcotics people need after surgery.”
Dr. Van Horne said implementing these important changes can help minimize opioid exposure for patients and help the opioid crisis.
According to the Oregon Health Authority, 326 people died from opioid use in Oregon in 2017.
