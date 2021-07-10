Home
Local economist says housing market in JaCo/JoCo is heating up

ROGUE VALLEY, Ore. —The local housing market has heated up in the past year.

Rogue Valley Regional Economist, Guy Tauer, says homes are more expensive, and there are fewer of them for sale in Jackson and Josephine county.

He says this is due to the lack of building permits. A shortage of construction workers also contributes to the problem.

“Over the past year, we’ve seen home prices spike just another 20 to 22% in Jackson County so just in the past year, the mid-tier price according to Zillow rose from about $331,000 in Jackson County to $383,000,” said Tauer.

Tauer says this is all happening as interest rates are at historic lows.

