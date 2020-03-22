Local educational service struggling to find work amidst coronavirus pandemic

MEDFORD, Ore. — The coronavirus pandemic is affecting a local educational service, Bugs R Us.
Bugs R Us is struggling to find work, after losing a majority of it’s business.
The service is run by naturalist, John Jackson.
Jackson teaches 22 different science-based topics to children and seniors.
He delivers his portable lessons across 8 counties between Oregon and northern California.
“Three weeks ago I had so many bookings I was turning people away, I had bookings into 2021 already and suddenly I’ve got nothing,” said Jackson.
For more information on Jackson’s educational services, you can visit the Bugs R Us Facebook page here.
You can also visit Bugs R Us website here.
