Mae Richardson Elementary in Central Point crushes world record with cereal boxes

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Mae Richardson Elementary smashed a Guinness World Record. On June 10th kids and staff set the new record for the longest cereal box domino line in the world.

The past record was 6,391-boxes. Melody Thueson was the 4th-grade teacher behind the plan. She states the cereal boxes have been donated by members of the community with all boxes going to Access to feed the hungry.

“We did this amazing food drive for Access, and we did this because we really wanted to help the kids, especially the kids in our community,” said Melody Thueson.

She wanted to thank Sherm’s Thunderbird for donating more than 3,000-boxes and all of the students and parents for helping them set the new record of 6,877-boxes.