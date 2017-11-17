Local event aims to feed hundreds of thousands worldwide

MEDFORD, Ore. — An event tomorrow in Medford is hoping to package over 200,000 meals in just one day!
Almost a thousand people at the First Baptist Church in Medford hope to pack over 200,000 meals to feed the hungry around the world.
The second annual Rogue Valley Mobilepack will put together ‘Manna Packs’, meals made to meet the needs of malnourished children.
“A lot of times you just write a check, or a lot of times only adults can participate. But this really gets families involved and gives people in our valley an opportunity to do something you really can’t do anywhere else.”
While they’ve just about reached their limit on volunteers to pack food, they haven’t forgotten about needs of our local community.
Canned food and other non-perishable food are being collected Saturday for Access. Organizers hope to double the 300 pounds collected last year.