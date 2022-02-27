Local farm opens new farm stand, presents sustainable farming solutions

CENTRAL POINT, Ore–The Rusted Gate Farm has opened a new farm stand to help promote sustainable farming.

Executive Director for the farm, Jo Ann Shannon, says the farm doubled its staff in the past year.

She says its ramping up operations with a focus on sustainable farming.

Shannon says the farm is experimenting with crops needing less water, as well as more efficient grazing processes that are less taxing on the land.

“Sustainable for us is that what we do here does not impact negatively into the future, our practices are a positive impact on the environment and weather that takes the form of the upcoming carbon audit on some of our fields,” said Shannon

Shannon says the non-profit recently received a donation from several farms for food production for the area.

She says the goal is to use their resources to test out new farming practices that could be beneficial to the environment.

