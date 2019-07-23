Local farm will no longer grow pumpkins

CENTRAL POINT, Ore — July is prime pumpkin growing time, so farms around the region are busy growing their crop.
But a popular pumpkin picking destination is going back to its roots. The gourds are gone.
The owner of Seven Oaks Farm in Central Point says it’s time to trim back. While they will still have corn in the fall, pumpkins will no longer be harvested.
The farm has had the same crew for about 15 years. With their workers aging, the farm just can’t keep up with a pumpkin patch.
“We either had to get bigger with the pumpkin patch cause, you know, people are doing rides and all that stuff and we really didn’t want to do that because we essentially do the pumpkin patch ourselves,” Jerry Mefford, owner, said.
They say everything sold at their stand is grown on their farm.
Seven Oaks is located on Highway 99 in Central Point. During the summer they are open Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Anna Weeks is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Oregon State University with a degree in Digital Communication Arts and a minor in writing. Previously, she interned with the National Association of Broadcasters at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.
Originally from the Portland area, Anna is excited to explore Southern Oregon. In her free time, she can be found reading, running or watching sports.