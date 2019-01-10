Local Federal Employees consider unemployment to fill gaps in pay

Medford, Ore — As the federal government shutdown continues some federal employees are turning to unemployment to replace their paycheck.
481 federal workers in Jackson County and 113 in Josephine County are currently working without pay.
This doesn’t include federally contracted employees.
Economists at the Oregon Employment Department say some of those employees are seeking unemployment benefits to fill the gaps.
“If they’re affected by the shutdown through no fault of their own, they are eligible in most cases to collect temporary unemployment insurance but they still have to come through our welcome process and actively look for work,” said Regional Economist Guy Tauer.
Employees working without pay who choose to go through unemployment have to repay any unemployment benefits when the government shutdown ends and they receive back-pay.
NBC5 Meteorologist.
Matt earned a Meteorology Certificate from Mississippi State University and a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Oregon. Before joining NBC5 News, Matt spent a year in Alexandria, Louisiana as a reporter and anchor for KALB News. Matt was also a production assistant at KEZI 9 News in Eugene and an intern at CNN.
In addition to being passionate about news and weather, Matt loves his Oregon Ducks, the outdoors, craft beer and time with his dogs.