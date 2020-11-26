Local festival goes virtual due to Covid-19

MEDFORD, Ore.– An annual Christmas festival in Medford is making changes to keep its visitors safe this year.
The Providence Festival of Trees is going virtual with a drive-by option to see its professionally decorated Christmas trees on display.
Providence volunteers are getting this year’s space ready for the designers who will come decorate the trees next week.
The event organizer says its still a joy to get to put on the event.
“People just love this event and it gives me the warm fuzzies that people are still moving forward no matter how much has changed. People are just excited that we can continue on with the tradition,” said Kyndra Irigoyen.
Funds raised by the festival will go to caregiver education fire relief and covid-19 relief.
The event begins on December 2nd at the 1 West Main building in downtown Medford.
Trees will be available to see through the 6th.
NBC5 News reporter Brigham Harris graduated from Brigham Young University with a bachelor’s degree in French. Brigham worked for NBC Sports in Europe and California. He also was a sports anchor and producer at BYUtv Sports.
Brigham and his wife are both natives of Ogden, Utah. He enjoys all things sports, outdoor activities and is a major dog enthusiast.