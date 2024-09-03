Local film “15 Days” screens this Sunday

MEDFORD, Ore.- This Sunday is the screening of the local film, “15 Days.”

It was filmed last year in Medford over the course of nine months.

“15 Days” is a comedy about two women in the food service industry trying to find work during Covid-19. It’s based off the real struggles of local service industry workers losing their jobs during the pandemic.

Local filmmaker Robert James says it’s a way to shed light on a serious situation with aspects of action, comedy and relatability so there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

“It seemed like the conversations really kind of died out and I really wanted to highlight how effective these businesses really were.” Says writer and producer, Robert, “there’s so many stories about people having to work outside their industry because they weren’t allowed to work in their industry and persevered— a lot of them– and some of them didn’t. So, I just wanted to make a story and highlight that.”

Tickets are $15 for the screening this Sunday at the Craterian Theater.

Doors open at 6:00 p.m. for a meet and greet with the cast and crew and the movie starts at 7:00 p.m. with a post-film Q&A.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.