Local fire & police agencies hosting holiday food drive for Almeda Fire victims

Jenna King
Posted by Jenna King December 14, 2021

SOUTHERN OREGON, —A group of local police and fire agencies are teaming up for a holiday food drive. Medford Fire, Jackson County Fire Districts 3 and 5, and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office are all coming together.

A few local real estate and mortgage companies also joined the effort.

The group is collecting non-perishable food items, along with cash donations, to benefit Almeda Fire victims. Its goal is to provide a holiday dinner for around 300 to 400 families affected by the fire.

“There’s a constant need and those folks aren’t 100% yet, they are not all in homes yet, and knowing that, we want to continue to help support those families the best we can,” said Samantha Metheny, Deputy Fire Marshal for Medford Fire Dept.

Accepted Donations Include:

  • Instant mashed potatoes
  • Gravy mix packets
  • Sweet potatoes – can
  • Stuffing mix – box or bag
  • Broth – vegetable or chicken can or box
  • Bisquick baking mix
  • Fried onion strings
  • Cream of mushroom soup
  • Cranberry sauce – can
  • Canned veggies – (corn, peas, green beans)
  • Canned fruit – (pears, peaches, fruit cocktail)
  • Cake mix – box Frosting – can
  • Pie filling
  • Non refrigerated pie crust or pie crust mix

Drop off donations by December 21st at:

Fire District No.5    5811 South Pacific Hwy, Phoenix

Medford Fire Station 3   534 Highland Dr., Medford

John L. Scott    71 Medford Center, Medford

Fire District No.3 Admin Building    8383 Agate Road, White City

