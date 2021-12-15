Local fire & police agencies hosting holiday food drive for Almeda Fire victims

SOUTHERN OREGON, —A group of local police and fire agencies are teaming up for a holiday food drive. Medford Fire, Jackson County Fire Districts 3 and 5, and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office are all coming together.

A few local real estate and mortgage companies also joined the effort.

The group is collecting non-perishable food items, along with cash donations, to benefit Almeda Fire victims. Its goal is to provide a holiday dinner for around 300 to 400 families affected by the fire.

“There’s a constant need and those folks aren’t 100% yet, they are not all in homes yet, and knowing that, we want to continue to help support those families the best we can,” said Samantha Metheny, Deputy Fire Marshal for Medford Fire Dept.

Accepted Donations Include:

Instant mashed potatoes

Gravy mix packets

Sweet potatoes – can

Stuffing mix – box or bag

Broth – vegetable or chicken can or box

Bisquick baking mix

Fried onion strings

Cream of mushroom soup

Cranberry sauce – can

Canned veggies – (corn, peas, green beans)

Canned fruit – (pears, peaches, fruit cocktail)

Cake mix – box Frosting – can

Pie filling

Non refrigerated pie crust or pie crust mix

[email protected]

Drop off donations by December 21st at:

Fire District No.5 5811 South Pacific Hwy, Phoenix

Medford Fire Station 3 534 Highland Dr., Medford

John L. Scott 71 Medford Center, Medford

Fire District No.3 Admin Building 8383 Agate Road, White City