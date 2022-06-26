Local firefighters learn wildfire operations

WHITE CITY, Ore. – Local firefighters got the chance to experience some hands-on wildfire training on June 25th.

The Southern Oregon Wildfire School gave structural firefighters wildfire training through simulated real-life experiences, like conducting low-complexity burning operations and coordinating aircraft.

Firefighters say practicing for these scenarios is a great way to prepare them for any large-scale fires in our area.

“This was a good learning experience to see fire growth and how that works because we usually show up after things have started so to see that kind of growth has been really beneficial,” said Rural Metro’s, David Parker.

Firefighters also got the chance to work directly with a helicopter pilot, each taking turns communicating with the pilot to determine when and where water should be dropped.

“Looking at the helicopter and getting familiarized with everything and being able to communicate with it, watching it pick up the water and drop it where I want it to and the accuracy of it was pretty amazing,” said Fire District 5’s, Kyle Humphrey.

Humphrey says this was his first time directing a helicopter. He says the skills he learned today will help him and his fellow firefighters respond more effectively to these situations in the future.