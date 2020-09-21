Local girl raises nearly $3k in lemonade sales for Almeda Fire victims

A 4th grader at Wilson Elementary School set a goal to raise $2,000 for fire victims – she ended up raising nearly $3,000 in 4 days by selling pink lemonade.
“If we don’t reach the goal, then we’ll come back out tomorrow,” said Izabelle Wright.
This isn’t Wright’s first time serving up drinks to help people affected by tragedy, Wright previously raised money for Hurricane Harvey survivors in 2017.
“It’s awesome, she’s asked for awhile to do a lemonade stand and with COVID and everything we were thinking that probably wasn’t a good idea, but then we had a cause to raise money for,” said Izabelle’s mom, Roxanne Wright.
The money Wright raises will be donated to United Way or Red Cross.
“It feels really good that I’m helping everyone who has lost their homes,” said Wright.
She believes she has dedicated 20 hours of her time to the cause and says she would sit out front of her home everyday selling lemonade until her goal was met.
This attitude, Wright’s mom says, is normal for her daughter. “She loves to give, I mean, she’s very sweet when she talks to other people and she likes to compliment people on what they’re wearing just to make them have a happier day.”
Wright proves that when life gives you lemons… you can use them for a good cause.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology.
In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she’s not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.