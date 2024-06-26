Local grocery stores partnering with ACCESS to battle food insecurity

MEDFORD, Ore. – Local Safeway and Albertsons stores are partnering with ACCESS to reduce summer hunger.

The Bag Summer Hunger program is an opportunity to purchase a $5 or $10 hunger bag that will go directly to ACCESS. Hunger bags are full of the most needed items for kids out of school that are not able to receive free or reduced meals during the summer.

Bag Summer Hunger raised $120,000 last year. This year they are on track to raise $200,000 by the end of the event.

“I also think it a program that helps the community feel good about being supportive of one another, you know so I think it can benefit both sides in different ways,” said Marcee Champion, programs director of ACCESS.

“And one new element that we added this year is you can actually choose to round up your order to go towards hunger bags,” said Jill McGinnis, director of communications of Safeway and Albertsons.

In Oregon one in five kids struggle with hunger. Summer hunger bags are available for purchase though July 2 at any Safeway or Albertsons in Oregon.

