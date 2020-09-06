Local group seeking donations for kids about to start school

MEDFORD, Ore. — As the first day of school approaches, a group of people hoping to make a difference in the community are accepting donations for their annual ‘School Supply Drive.’
Last year, The Kindness Effect was able to donate supplies to 135 students across 38 different schools in Jackson and Josephine counties.
This year, due to coronavirus, the group was un-able to team up with Staples to collect school supplies – which has led to less donations.
“We would like to help as many people as possible, we know there’s more people that need help this year, but there’s also a lot less donations,” said co-founder of The Kindness Project, Kyndi Sutfin.
Sutfin says the group needs markers, crayons, binders and Ticonderoga pencils.
If you’re interested in donating, visit orkindnesseffect.com.
