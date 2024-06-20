Local HAM radio enthusiasts prepare for Field Day this weekend.

GOLD HILL, Ore. – The Cascade Amateur Radio Enthusiasts are holding a “Field Day” event in Central Point on Saturday, from June 22nd at 11am to June 23rd at 11am.

The event showcases amateur radio’s ability to provide emergency communication when other systems fail in disasters, like in the case of a solar flare, or in remote areas where cell phone or satellite communications are unavailable. You don’t need to have a HAM radio license to participate, but they will have licensing classes to the community for free.

Mark Dewey, Vice President of C.A.R.E. says, “It’s amazing that you can just hang a 16 gage wire in a tree and you are able to talk to people in Japan. And if the propagation is correct you are actually able to reach all the way around the world and hear yourself on your own station. And there is several things you can do with HAM radio, like moon bounce, we talk to the space station.”

Field Day is an annual national event across the U.S. and Canada put together by ARRL, The National Association for Amateur Radio.

The event will be at the old Sams Valley Schoolhouse at the corner of Sams Valley Road and McDonough Road. Organizers hope to have an ice cream truck and radio packs that show you how to build an amateur radio. The old schoolhouse will be open as a communications museum showcasing early communications like an antique telegraph.

