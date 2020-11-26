Home
Local health officials give covid-19 Thanksgiving safety tips

MEDFORD, Ore.– Local health officials have said this thanksgiving must be different even if you test negative for coronavirus.

Jackson County Health Officer Doctor Jim Shames says testing is not always perfectly accurate.

He says the virus takes a while to develop and he thinks if people don’t spend the holidays carefully the worst may happen.

Dr. Shames said, “I do think we are going to find some desperately old people who are going to spend their Christmas in the intensive care unit, or on a respirator, or dying, because that’s how long it takes to see the consequences.”

Doctor Shames says people should use this holiday time to be thankful for past and future holiday seasons.

He said spending time virtually with family could make a major difference down the road.

