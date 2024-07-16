Local high school student gains national recognition for his scooter skills

MEDFORD, Ore. – A local high school student is gaining national recognition for his scooter skills.

Ashland High School senior-to-be Bodhi Sol has been riding his scooter for about 7 years. Last weekend he competed in the U.S. National Sport Scooter Competition in Utah. Sol placed first in the junior “Park division” and third in the “Street division”.

Scooting performances are typically 45 seconds to a minute long, showing off the rider’s skills and tricks. Last year Bodhi competed in 2 world competitions in Spain and placed seventh globally.

“I think if you have any interest in scooting or want to try something new or get involved with a new community I think scootering is a great way to do all those things and to get physical exercise in a fun and satisfying way.” said semi-pro scoter rider Bodhi Sol.

After his final year in the junior league, Bodhi wants to continue into the men’s scooting league.

In September he heads to Rome for the global championship.

