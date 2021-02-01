Home
Local horse sanctuary seeking financial help

ASHLAND, Ore. — A horse sanctuary in Ashland is asking for help, after having to cancel all of its fundraising events due to the pandemic.

Equamore Sanctuary has been running for the last 3 decades, rehabilitating and housing horses.

The executive director, Linda Davis, says there are currently 54 horses and 3 donkeys living at the sanctuary. She says most of the funding comes from donations, as well as fundraising events.

Davis says it costs between $350,000 – $400,000 a year to keep the sanctuary going.

“If they come in with emotional issues and training problems, we just take our time and try to work through that and they live very happy and healthy lives here,” said Davis.

If interested in donating or scheduling a tour around the sanctuary, visit equamore.org.

