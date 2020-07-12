Home
Local lavender farm hosts ‘Bloomin’ Lavender Weekend’

Local lavender farm hosts ‘Bloomin’ Lavender Weekend’

Local News Top Stories , , , ,

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. — If you’re looking to do something outdoors, a local lavender farm is hosting a ‘Bloomin’ Lavender Weekend’.

The event features shopping and activities all focused around lavender.

All guests are required to wear face masks and stay 6 feet apart.

“[People can] experience the lavender in person, they can pick the lavender, they can visit our vendors inside. We have 4 craft vendors in the barn,” said Lavender Fields Forever farm owner, Cheri Lowry.

If you missed the last two days, the event begins tomorrow at 10 a.m. and wraps up at 4.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »