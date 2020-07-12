Local lavender farm hosts ‘Bloomin’ Lavender Weekend’

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. — If you’re looking to do something outdoors, a local lavender farm is hosting a ‘Bloomin’ Lavender Weekend’.
The event features shopping and activities all focused around lavender.
All guests are required to wear face masks and stay 6 feet apart.
“[People can] experience the lavender in person, they can pick the lavender, they can visit our vendors inside. We have 4 craft vendors in the barn,” said Lavender Fields Forever farm owner, Cheri Lowry.
If you missed the last two days, the event begins tomorrow at 10 a.m. and wraps up at 4.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology.
In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she’s not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.