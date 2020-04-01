Local life-coach offering virtual mindfulness broadcasts

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. — A life-coach in Jacksonville is helping people be more mindful during the pandemic.
Tiffany Grimes refers to mindfulness as paying attention in the moment without judgement.
Grimes is offering a free weekly broadcast where she will provide mindfulness tools to help people with their anxiety.
“It’s the fears and the what-if’s, and so that’s what really inspired me, I amped up my own practice at this time and I realized I’m talking to people about it all day long,” said Grimes.
If interested in viewing the mindfulness broadcasts, visit the Evolutionary Consulting Facebook page here.
