Local Make-A-Wish kid hosts fundraiser to help others get their wish

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Dos Mariposas Vineyard was packed Friday for a fundraiser benefiting Make-A-Wish Oregon.

The event was put on by Eliana, a 12-year-old Medford girl, who had her wish granted, and is now a Make-A-Wish Ambassador.

Her parents said the event aims to raise money to help kids like Eliana get their own wishes. The event featured live music, wine, and a silent auction to benefit Make-A-Wish Oregon.

“To see everyone come together for such an amazing organization really fills us up. The foundation gave us a new season of life and we wanted to be a part of that for somebody else,” said Anna Callaway, Eliana’s Mom.

Callaway said she’s thankful for all the people who showed up to support Make-A-Wish Oregon.

If you want to donate you can visit Make-A-Wish Oregon’s website here.

