Local man finds clever way to try and help local restaurants

Bruce Davidson created the ‘Help Save our Southern Oregon Restaurants’ Facebook page this week, as many struggle to turn a profit during these unprecedented times.
“I want to try to get a movement going, at least for the next two weeks,” said Davidson.
He’s looking to get locally owned restaurants to donate gift cards.
His vision is that the various places will hand them out to customers.
So, not only will you spend money at your favorite eateries, you may be introduced to someplace new.
“It’s gonna depend on what people want to donate. If we have funds to purchase, it would depend on the restaurant,” Davidson said.
He hopes restaurant owners will hand out the gift cards in sealed envelopes, at random, so no restaurant is favored.
“It’s restaurants helping restaurants,” he said.
Of course, getting restaurants on board may be tough – especially these days.
But Davidson says he’s already done something similar.
He purchased multiple gift certificates from New Far East in downtown Medford and handed them out to gas attendants.
The restaurant manager says it brought new customers in.
“Due to Bruce buying those gift certificates, they’re giving us a try, so we’re very appreciative of him,” said manager May Wu.
This may be a different effort, but he wants to do anything he can to help local businesses.
“Hopefully, it catches on to where other areas not only in our state, but our country [will] follow suit and we’re able to keep these restaurants,” Davidson said.
For more information, click here.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology.
In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she’s not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.