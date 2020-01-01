Local man helps the community recognize and celebrate Kwanzaa

MEDFORD, Ore. — Today marks the 6th day of Kwanzaa.
A Medford man is helping others recognize and celebrate the holiday.
Kwanzaa is a 7-day celebration of African-American culture.
Each day represents a different principle from unity and self-determination to creativity and faith.
Kokayi Nosakhere and his family have celebrated Kwanzaa for decades now.
He recently organized an event at Ashland’s Rogue Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship for the fourth day of Kwanzaa.
“We sang songs that are born out of the African-American experience of enslavement, segregation, Jim Crow and currently now, mass incarceration,” said Nosakhere.
Tomorrow is the last day of the celebration and while each family celebrates differently, it it is often celebrated with a big feast and the sharing of gifts.
