Local man offers to clean up graffiti around town for free

Dustin Ziegler owns and operates a concrete cutting business, but on the side, he gives back to the community by pressure washing graffiti off buildings and alleyways.
He says he learned of the concept “Erasing Hate” after watching a viral YouTube video.
“I found the idea from a guy in Canada. He actually owns a pressure washing business and that’s what he does,” Ziegler said.
Ziegler follows the Medford Police scanner page on Facebook.
He noticed more posts about crimes and gang activity.
That’s when he became inspired to rid the Rogue Valley of negative and derogatory graffiti.
“I have the equipment to get rid of it,” said Ziegler.
He posted onto a local Facebook page letting the community know that he was willing to clean it up.
He says the effort is taking off, with many people sending him personal Facebook messages.
“People from all over, White City, Eagle Point, Grants Pass. There’s even people in California calling me,” Ziegler added.
On Tuesday, Ziegler scrubbed graffiti off a wall near Banner Bank on East McAndrews.
“It feels great. It helps the community, keeps the area clean and gets rid of racism and hate,” he said.
Ziegler doesn’t plan on stopping anytime soon.
“I’ll do it forever. As long as I have the equipment to do it and the time. I’ll always make the time to do it,” said Ziegler.
