Local man pleads for help using social media

WHITE CITY, Ore. — Early Tuesday morning, a 49-year-old man posted on a Facebook group saying he was being held hostage and needed help.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s office responded to a home on Carr Street around 1 am.

They say the homeowner opened the door and began yelling for help.

The sheriff’s office detained four people:

23-year-old Hector Orozco was lodged on a state warrant for a weapons offense.

28-year-old Martin Rodriquez Banuelos was taken in for parole violation.

22-year-old James Powers was lodged for possession of meth.

An un-identified 59-year-old woman was temporarily detained, but later released.

What exactly happened is still under investigation, the sheriff’s office only saying that additional charges are under review.

NBC5 News spoke with several neighbors in the area.

They all declined to speak with us, citing concern for their safety.

