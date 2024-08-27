Local man puts up signs, cones, and chalk drawings to help direct traffic

MEDFORD, Ore.- Local man puts up signs, cones and chalk drawings to help stop people from going straight on a right turn only lane.

A straight lane and a right turn only lane make up Medford’s E. 10th St. as it approaches S. Riverside Ave.

With roadwork currently being done in the area, there is no right turn lane marker on the pavement itself.

One Medford man, Logan Schockelt, saw that some drivers didn’t realize they were in a right turn only lane until it was too late.

He says the signage posted isn’t very clear, so he put up his own signs, cones and chalk drawings to help keep pedestrians and drivers safe.

“We just need to be a little more explicit these days with our road signs. I’ve noticed since I put those cones there, I have not seen one single person go straight through on this side. Even if it’s not an injury, a car accident is a car accident,” Schockelt said.

Schockelt says he spoke with the city road crew about this issue.

He says the road crew knows the intersection has been a problem and it has new plans for the area.

