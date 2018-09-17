Local mans business broken into through hole in wall

MEDFORD, Ore. — Jeff Copple was at church on Sunday morning when his daughter realized the videos of the security cameras he has as his business, weren’t loading on his phone.
Copple own J.C. Auto Sales and had just installed security cameras nearly two months ago because of the criminal activity in the area.
“At first I almost didn’t worry about it and then I thought I probably should look at that,” Copple said. “I’m glad I did.”
When he arrived to his property, he saw that his business had been ransacked, and the intruder entered through a hole in the wall.
“Somebeody had beat a hole through the wooden wall, crawled in there and stolen a bunch of things and then got in a truck and drove off with a loot”
The intruder broke through the building between the times of 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. He used an old trailer hitch and screwdriver to make a big enough whole in the wall for him to fit through.
Copple did have security cameras working that caught the intruder on camera, however he was wearing a mask, gloves and hoodie which make him difficult to identify.
We’ve seen a lot of criminal activity out here, that’s why I bought the camera system,” Copple said.
Copple filed a police report that morning but says, with so much going on in life, this is the last thing he wants to worry about.
“You already have a lot of things to do in the day and to have to come in, you know I work six days a week,” he said. “You gotta come in on a Sunday to find out your things are broken and strewn all over the place and things are missing.”
In order to prevent something like this happening again, Copple says hes considering adding a sounding alarm to his system as well as adding lights in on his property.
