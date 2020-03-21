Local music teacher creates online lessons

Jenifer Joy is a professional unicorn, who specializes in song and dance.
“All my music classes are canceled and all my students are canceled, so everyone’s in their isolated home and wanting to engage in different ways,” Joy said.
While people are urged to stay inside and self-quarantine, Joy says it’s important to stay positive and be reminded that there is community, even in isolation.
“We can come together wherever we are and sing together. We can feel it, even though we’re not physically with people,” Joy said.
In an effort to help spread joy, she is hosting online music classes for kids at home, filled with silly songs, dances, rhyme games and more.
“Put on a kid’s favorite song and they light up and sing and dance and move around and that makes them feel good,” Joy said.
Joy says it’s important for children to get their wiggles out and have face to face interaction, even though it’s through a computer screen. She’s looking forward to the day she can see her students in person again, but for now, she says it’s important for everyone to stay healthy and happy.
“Keep calm. Don’t touch your face. Smile often. Don’t touch your face,” Joy said.
Joy’s content can be found on her YouTube channel and her Facebook event. There’s music classes, story time and much more.
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEl1tteS9q835kmwO1630Kw
Facebook Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/2243887772573421/
Anna Weeks is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Oregon State University with a degree in Digital Communication Arts and a minor in writing. Previously, she interned with the National Association of Broadcasters at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.
Originally from the Portland area, Anna is excited to explore Southern Oregon. In her free time, she can be found reading, running or watching sports.