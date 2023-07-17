Local musicians compete for a spot on American Idol

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Local singers took center stage at the Jackson County Fair Sunday, for a chance to get on American Idol.

Musicians from Crescent City to Prospect competed at the fairgrounds for a shot at making it on the American Idol stage.

Organizers said 75 people entered for a chance to compete, with the ten finalists performing in front of the crowd Sunday afternoon.

The winner of the competition gets to perform at the Oregon State Fair, where their performance will be recorded and sent off to American Idol producers.

“It’s unbelievable because I’ve seen it my whole life, I’ve watched American Idol and never expected I’d get the chance, everyone was so amazing I was like whatever they are going to win I was just happy to have a chance,” said Magdellen Jackson, American Idol Fair Winner.

Jackson says pushed through the nerves and gave it her all during her audition. She said she is looking forward to competing on the big stage at the Oregon State Fair in August.

