Local non-profit continues feeding kids

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – With classes out of session the remainder of the school year programs like Rogue Powerpack Program are adjusting.
The non-profit gives out backpacks of food to kids in need during the school year. That’s so they don’t go hungry over the weekend.
The organization is also sending out gift cards from its vendors, as well as restaurants.
That helps people practice social distancing while also supporting small, local businesses.
Click HERE if you’re interested in helping with Rogue Powerpack Program.
