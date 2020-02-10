Local non-profit gearing up to host their 7th annual ‘Valenvino’ fundraiser

MEDFORD, Ore. — If you want to support a good cause while enjoying a glass of wine, the annual Valenvino event is this week in Medford.
This is the 7th year Community Volunteer Network has put on Valenvino, a small party with a silent auction and raffle items.
The network puts together the fundraiser every year to help pay for their programs that supports older adults by providing them with volunteer opportunities.
“We have our SHIBA program which is where our volunteers help folks enroll in medicare and we also have our RESPIT program where we provide relief for caregivers,” said executive director of Community Volunteer Network, Kristin Milligan.
If people are interested in attending Valenvino, visit here for more information.
