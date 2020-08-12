Home
Local non-profit hosts sweepstakes

ASHLAND, Ore. — The Ashland Culinary Alliance is hosting a sweepstakes in hopes of boosting the local economy.

It’s part of Ashland on a Plate, a newly launched non-profit created by the culinary alliance.

The sweepstakes offers a 2-night stay at one of Ashland’s participating hotels, inns or bed and breakfasts.

“You don’t have to live far away to win, this could be a staycation. You can be living in Ashland and come and enjoy some of the benefits of being a resident of Ashland with great lodging opportunities,” said member of Ashland Culinary Alliance, Michael Donovan.

For more information on the sweepstakes, visit ashlandonaplate.com.

