Local officers involved in shooting justified under Oregon law

MEDFORD, Ore. – The officers involved in a shooting will not face any charges.
Medford Police said it and several other agencies were involved in a car chase on the morning of August 11.
The chase ran through Central Point, Medford, Phoenix, and Talent. Police believe the car was stolen in an armed carjacking in the Canyonville area.
MPD said officers tried to spike the car multiple times, but the chase ultimately ended at the corner of Dakota Avenue and South Columbus Avenue in Medford. That’s where the driver, Aurelio Escobar, allegedly shot at officers. They returned fire and Escobar was shot.
No officers were injured, according to MPD.
Escobar was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.
On August 26, a grand jury determined the three officers who fired at Escobar were justified in their actions, according to Oregon law.
The full press release from the Jackson County District Attorney’s office is available HERE.