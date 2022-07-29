Local organization hopes to give Ukrainian refugees new home in Rogue Valley

SOUTHERN OREGON, —One local organization is doing all it can to help bring Ukrainian refugee families right here to the Rogue Valley.

Dr. Scott Banderoff is a licensed Psychologist in Ashland. He saw what was unfolding in Ukraine and wanted to do something to help.

That’s when Uniting for Ukraine Rogue Valley was created. The sponsoring organization works to bring Ukrainian families to the Rogue Valley to live with host families until it’s safe for them to return home.

“A family just reached out to me they are friends of this family in Mariupol they said we lost everything but we got out alive and that’s all that matters and now we’re hoping for a better life we want to come to the land of opportunity, we wanna create a community for them here, just a safe place to land community a fresh start,” said Dr. Banderoff.

He says the first family will arrive here next week.

Help is always needed in the form of donations, host families or airline miles. For more information visit unitingforukrainerv.org