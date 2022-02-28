Local organization receives large grants towards rebuilding

Mariah Mills
Posted by Mariah Mills February 27, 2022

PHOENIX, Ore. — A local group is looking to help the Rogue Valley Rebuild after the Almeda Fire.

The Manager of Operations and Outreach of Rebuilding Together Rogue Valley, Kendyl Berkowitz, says around $30,000 was given to the organization by USDA and the Federal Home Loan Banks.

She says the money will go to veterans, people with disabilities, as well as low-income households.

Berkowitz says that the grants will also be used for home repair to make it safer for people to live in their homes.

“When something happens like what happened with the fires and the pandemic and everything happens to your community, it’s so hard to feel like you don’t have anything to say besides I’m sorry – and it’s a real honor to have something that we can actually do to help people,” Berkowitz said.

Berkowitz says that most of the grants require that families own their homes and qualify as having a low income.

If you need help, visit rbtrv.org.

