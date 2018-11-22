Local owl receives life-changing surgery

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — An owl with serious eye trauma received life-changing surgery Wednesday afternoon.
With the help of public donations, Wildlife Images partnered with animal eye care specialist, Doctor Cassandra Bliss, to treat the owl.
“This is why I do what I do,” said Dr. Bliss. “I don’t donate my time unless I’m really passionate about what I do, and what’s amazing is that you can take an animal that can’t see, do a surgery and watch them be released into the wild. And when they take flight, it’s nothing short of incredible.”
Dr. Bliss said because of the community’s overwhelming response, the donations surpassed the cost of the surgery.
The remaining funds will be put away and used to fund future life-saving surgeries.