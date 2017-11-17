Local pilots put in danger because of laser-pointing

Josephine County, Ore. — Pranksters are putting Josephine County pilots in dangerous situations. According to Josephine County Airports, a series of pilots are reporting lasers being pointed into their eyes as they try to land their aircrafts.
Experts said that could potentially lead to life-threatening, if not, fatal incidents.
“It’s very dangerous for the pilot, especially because your pupils are wide open, to gather as much light as possible, when that laser beam hits, it can blind you and that flash blindness lasts for several minutes,” said Larry Graves, manager for Josephine County Airports.
Graves is reminding the public – pointing lasers at pilots is a federal offense. If caught, you could face jail time.
If you have any information on the people doing this, you’re asked to call the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office at 541-474-5123, or the Josephine County Airports at 541-955-4535.