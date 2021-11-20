Local police may keep an eye on your home during vacation

Jenna King
Posted by by Jenna King November 19, 2021 1 Min Read
Last Updated:November 19, 2021

SOUTHERN OREGON, —If you’re headed out of town for holiday travel, some local law enforcement agencies will help keep your house safe while you’re gone. Many local agencies do what are called home checks or vacation checks.

Volunteers go out and check doors or windows while monitoring the area for any suspicious activity.

Central Point Police and Grants Pass Police tell us they offer the program. Ashland Police says it’s not currently offering it, but it’s been a successful program in the past.

“They’ve caught things such as water pipes bursting and somebody left a door open, just small stuff, but things that can lead to bigger problems in the long run for homeowners who are gone,” said Deputy Chief Art Lecours.

You can contact your local law enforcement agency to find out if the program is offered in your area.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Tags:
Jenna King
Jenna King
View More Posts
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network. When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.