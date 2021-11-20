Local police may keep an eye on your home during vacation

SOUTHERN OREGON, —If you’re headed out of town for holiday travel, some local law enforcement agencies will help keep your house safe while you’re gone. Many local agencies do what are called home checks or vacation checks.

Volunteers go out and check doors or windows while monitoring the area for any suspicious activity.

Central Point Police and Grants Pass Police tell us they offer the program. Ashland Police says it’s not currently offering it, but it’s been a successful program in the past.

“They’ve caught things such as water pipes bursting and somebody left a door open, just small stuff, but things that can lead to bigger problems in the long run for homeowners who are gone,” said Deputy Chief Art Lecours.

You can contact your local law enforcement agency to find out if the program is offered in your area.