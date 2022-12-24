Local police will keep an eye on your home during holidays

Posted by Jenna King December 23, 2022

GRANTS PASS, Ore. —If you’re headed out of town for holiday travel, some local law enforcement agencies will help keep your house safe while you’re gone.

Many local agencies do what are called home checks or vacation checks.

Volunteers go out and check doors or windows while monitoring the area for any suspicious activity.

Grants Pass police say it’s been offering the program for over a decade.

“We always ask people to give us a list of who might be coming over, checking all the doors, windows, any sign of people going through the backyard, the point is really to make sure the home is secure while you are out of town,” said Lt. Mike Miner with GPPD.

You can utilize the service if you are out of town for one day or even months.

If you’re interested, contact your local law enforcement agency to find out if the program is offered in your area.

