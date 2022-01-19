Local producer describes experience working on-set of ‘Growing Belushi’ Season 2

ROGUE VALLEY, Ore. — Discovery channel’s show Growing Belushi is set in the Rogue Valley where actor Jim Belushi established his marijuana farm.

The show is described as following ‘Jim and his team of farmers on a mission to re-brand and re-build their cannabis farm from small and boutique to premium high-end for the masses.’

Growing Belushi first hit the airwaves in August of 2020 before getting renewed for a second season this past summer.

“I just approached him and I said ‘Why don’t you let me handle all of the video production that comes across your desk?’ There was a lot going on at the time and the show was getting ready to start back up and he [Jim] said, ‘Done. That will simplify things for me tremendously.’

An Executive Producer and Director of Photography for the show, Tyler Maddox, is a southern Oregon local.

He says he helped with the first season of the show, shooting the pilot episode and working as a cameraman before landing his current roles.

“We got to film 3 days with Dan Aykroyd and 1 day with Guy Fieri,” said Maddox.

He says working with the stars at home has been a uniquely positive experience, “It’s been an absolute blast to work with these guys, and to have them here on our soil in southern Oregon has just been really, really fun.”

Maddox says a majority of the crew, helping put together the show is based here in the Rogue Valley.

He says he spent every day for several weeks filming the show at Belushi’s Farm.

“Jim’s place is along the Rogue River, it’s absolutely gorgeous, we have a view of Mt. McLaughlin; we would end every day by shooting interviews on the lawn overlooking over the river, it’s one of the prettiest spots I’ve seen in southern Oregon, so for me, that was the coolest thing,” he told me.

Season 2 of Growing Belushi will feature three 1-hour long episodes.

“I’m incredibly humbled, incredibly grateful to work on it, there was a lot of trust put into me and my team – in the end, we’re happy with our product and we’re super excited to get it out there,” said Maddox.

If you’re interested in tuning in to the new season of Growing Belushi it premieres tomorrow, January 19th at 7 p.m. on the Discovery channel.