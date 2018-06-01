Local realtors donate summer clothing to CASA

Medford, Ore. — Foster children in the valley will have plenty of summer clothes this season thanks to a local donation.
Every first Friday of June, Windermere Real Estate is part of a community service project.
Last year, it was food donations for Access.
This year, the company learned about a need for summer clothing at CASA.
“We can’t wait. Our CASAs will be coming in here starting on Monday to take this stuff out to their kiddos,” CASA Executive Director Jennifer Mylenek said.
Clothes for more than 100 children were donated to the CASA organization Friday morning.
CASA stands for Court-Appointed Special Advocate, and their job is to be a consistent person who stands by a child in foster care.
Helping to provide the children with what they need, many CASAs have recently been requesting summer clothing.
“They often come into care… Without anything. When they change placements, many times things don’t follow them to their new home… Or they maybe never even had a new pair of pajamas,” Mylenek said.
That’s why Windermere Real Estate decided to step in and donate for its yearly community service project.
“They get plenty of clothes around Christmas time in the winter, but they needed summer clothes and our agents really get behind anything that has to do with children in this valley,” Windermere Real Estate owner John Zupan said.
Windermere Real Estate owner John Zupan says it’s important for anyone that is a part of the community, to give back.
And he’s thankful this year, they’re able to serve children.
“When I heard how many children CASA helps and how many are on a waiting list or can’t get in here, it just almost breaks your heart. So it’s really meaningful to do something like this,” Zupan said.
And it’s clear the impact will touch many lives involved with CASA.
“When you see the tangible items of the clothing and the hearts of the people that were so excited to bring all this stuff into us… It’s a good day… It feels good,” Mylenek said.
As soon as the summer clothes were dropped off Firday morning, some was already being gathered for children in need.
