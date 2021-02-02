Home
Local restaurant expands chain with new Medford location

MEDFORD, Ore.– A locally owned and operated restaurant is expanding, and adding a third location in downtown Medford.

Crackin’ and Stackin’ restaurant, currently has locations in Central Point and Eagle Point.

It’s new location will be at 215 east Jackson Street.

Owner Erica Cordova says expanding her business during the pandemic wasn’t an easy decision.

“It’s tough, its scary. This is a leap of faith. Faith in God, faith in our community. Faith that people are going to continue to come through for us so that we can come through for them.”

The restaurant started 4 years ago.

Cordova says she’s hopeful the new more centralized location will attract new customers.

She says takeout and food delivery options will be available as soon as the new location is up and running sometime next week.

