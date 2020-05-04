Local restaurant hosting virtual open mic nights every Sunday

ASHLAND, Ore. — Calling all performers!
A virtual open mic night is being hosted by a Rogue Valley restaurant.
Every Sunday, performers of every type are encouraged to submit videos of themselves singing, acting or even reciting poetry.
The videos are compiled and put together for a full show by host Dave Hampton.
“I have been doing open mic at the Wild Goose for a long time now and it’s where I got my start as a performer in the valley, so it’s really important to me to keep it going,” said Hampton.
