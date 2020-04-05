Local salon planning on posting at-home beauty care tutorials

During this pandemic, many people are already seeing grown-out hair roots or chipped nails.
“We’ve had so many people messaging us, just kind of in a panic about their appointments. We’ve had to cancel so many people’s appointments even to shut down,” said ‘Lotus Hair, Body and Soul’ salon owner, Meghan DeAngelo.
She wanted to find a way to help her clients.
“We were looking at ways that we could kind of keep our people happy and looking good, even though all this is going on, at least until we can get back,” DeAngelo said.
Her idea is to post 2 weekly videos onto the salon’s Facebook page, demonstrating ways clients can take care of their beauty needs at-home.
The videos range from hair care to skin care, covering services that ‘Lotus Hair, Body and Soul’ provides.
“The first one is about how to cover-up your roots, without coloring them with boxed color. How to make masks at home, I have really great recipes that you can just make out of things that you have at your house, so we plan on doing a skin video about that,” added DeAngelo.
She says they will also be adding a video on how to cut bangs, which she understands the repercussions of.
“I’m scared because I’m scared to give directions to people on how to cut their bangs and I’m worried about what could happen,” said DeAngelo.
However, she trusts her clients will do well with direction from the videos.
“We just want our clients to know that we’re still here, we’re still working hard and we’ll definitely be back.”
DeAngelo and her team demonstrate that even in these trying times, anyone can have a spa day at home.
