Local school districts preparing for first day of class with continued COVID-19 screenings on campus

SOUTHERN OREGON — Many local school districts will have COVID-19 screenings on campus.

Some may even do temperature checks when school returns.

The Central Point School District says it’s considering entry point temperature checks at its elementary schools and visual screenings for secondary schools.

The Ashland, Grants Pass, and Medford School Districts say they will not be checking temperatures since it’s not recommended by the state.

However, they are still doing wellness checks for ill children and visual screenings.

Temp checks for the Eagle Point School District are currently optional.

“Of course if we see something on paper or visually that’s a concern, then we will be pulling that student or staff member aside and getting a temperature check-in immediately,” said Communication Supervisor for the Eagle Point School District, Dean MacInnis.

Ahead of the first day of school, local school districts say COVID-19 testing is also available on campuses for students and staff.

