Local school put on lockdown after reports of man with gun

White City, Ore.- A local elementary school and childhood development center was put on lockdown Friday afternoon after police responded to reports of a man with a gun outside a nearby home.

“Everything was locked down and in place,” Jackson County Sergeant Eric Henderson said. “We established a perimeter in the area.”

The incident happened just after 3 p.m. Friday. School was already out for the day however. there were still kids at the childhood development center.

“We were able to move them immediately to a safe location,” Sergeant Henderson said.

According to police, the man carrying the gun was suffering from a mental health crisis.

No one was hurt and police say school leaders did exactly what they were suppose to.

“They practice this many many times,” he said. “They did a great job so it ended up being a real-life scenario where they needed to use it.”

The man was taken to a local hospital for a full evaluation.

If you or someone you know if suffering from a mental health issue, please know that there are resources available.

You can contact the National Alliance on Mental Illness hotline at (800) 950-6264.

