Local school put on lockdown after reports of man with gun

“Everything was locked down and in place,” Jackson County Sergeant Eric Henderson said. “We established a perimeter in the area.”
The incident happened just after 3 p.m. Friday. School was already out for the day however. there were still kids at the childhood development center.
“We were able to move them immediately to a safe location,” Sergeant Henderson said.
According to police, the man carrying the gun was suffering from a mental health crisis.
No one was hurt and police say school leaders did exactly what they were suppose to.
“They practice this many many times,” he said. “They did a great job so it ended up being a real-life scenario where they needed to use it.”
The man was taken to a local hospital for a full evaluation.
If you or someone you know if suffering from a mental health issue, please know that there are resources available.
You can contact the National Alliance on Mental Illness hotline at (800) 950-6264.