Local schools must decide whether or not to allow media at events

MEDFORD, Ore.– The Oregon School Activities Association is leaving it up to individual schools to decide what media, if any at all, can attend their events, including sports.
Some schools are further along than others in deciding. Ashland school district says the plans for athletics are still in the works. Crater High School athletic director David Heard says he’s not worried about hitting the maximum capacity for events. He says having media there is a necessity.
“The coverage is needed. If we’re not going to allow people in games, we’ve got to have an outlet where people can see the games, the great plays, the highlights. The things these kids have been wanting to do for a year now,” he says.
Heard says student athletes at Crater have been waiting for this opportunity to play for over a year. He says the biggest challenge is flexibility; that a covid outbreak at some point is inevitable. His hopes are that students, parents, and administrators will handle it well when it happens.
