Local, state & federal partners prepare to start 8-week drive thru vaccination center at Expo

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — The Jackson County Expo is one of 16 Pilot Community Vaccination Centers across the country. A soft opening took place Tuesday to help get the many organizations chipping in, to be ready for the start of the 8-week long event.
It’s a partnership between local, state, and federal governments. Everyone ages 16 and up, can get vaccinated at the drive-thru event, starting this Wednesday. A walk-through vaccination site is already up and running at the Expo.
Jackson County Medical Director Dr. Jim Shames says it’s great to see all of the different organizations coming together.
“It’s a remarkable feat to bring together the Department of Defense, people in uniform, and civilians who run public health and FEMA which is a whole different agency,” said Dr. Shames.
To schedule an appointment, visit jacksoncounty.org or by calling 211. If you cannot schedule an appointment, the expo is taking walk-ups.
