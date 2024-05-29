Local students perform with the Rogue Valley Symphony for 2024 ‘Link Up’

MEDFORD, Ore. – Students from all over the Rogue Valley were treated to the Craterian symphony hall Friday morning.

But they didn’t just listen, third through fifth grade elementary students got to join the Rogue Valley Symphony for the “Orchestra Sings Link Up 2024.” After studying music for the entire school year, students brought recorders to play and sing along with the symphony. The program is sponsored by Carnegie Hall’s Weill Music Institute.

Joelle Graves, executive director of the Rogue Valley Symphony says, “it’s an astounding opportunity for them to be able to come in with all that music prepared and then walk into a hall where many of them had never been to and hear these three people walk them through the concert in English and in Spanish. It’s just thrilling.”

Andrew Zucker, the education and community engagement coordinator, said the excitement was palpable and the kids were practicing their recorders and singing, culminating in a magical moment for both the kids and the symphony. Around 1,400 students from nine local schools participated in the program. This is the first time since the pandemic that they were able to hold the event.

