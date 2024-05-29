Local students perform with the Rogue Valley Symphony for 2024 ‘Link Up’

Posted by Ethan Quin May 29, 2024

MEDFORD, Ore. – Students from all over the Rogue Valley were treated to the Craterian symphony hall Friday morning.

But they didn’t just listen, third through fifth grade elementary students got to join the Rogue Valley Symphony for the “Orchestra Sings Link Up 2024.” After studying music for the entire school year, students brought recorders to play and sing along with the symphony. The program is sponsored by Carnegie Hall’s Weill Music Institute.

Joelle Graves, executive director of the Rogue Valley Symphony says, “it’s an astounding opportunity for them to be able to come in with all that music prepared and then walk into a hall where many of them had never been to and hear these three people walk them through the concert in English and in Spanish. It’s just thrilling.”

Andrew Zucker, the education and community engagement coordinator, said the excitement was palpable and the kids were practicing their recorders and singing, culminating in a magical moment for both the kids and the symphony.  Around 1,400 students from nine local schools participated in the program. This is the first time since the pandemic that they were able to hold the event.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.

Tags:
Ethan Quin
View More Posts
NBC5 News Reporter Ethan Quin is an Emmy-nominated multi-media journalist. He grew up in Northern California and has worked and lived across the country as a photographer and editor. Ethan graduated from Full Sale University with a BS in Film Studies. He was a photojournalist at WFMZ-TV, Allentown, PA. He’s also been a producer, documentary film maker and wildlife photographer. Ethan loves hiking, movies and playing piano and guitar.
Skip to content